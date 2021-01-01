Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Slim Protective Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Case Matte Finish Non-Scratch Non-Fingerprint Mark Resistant Premium Pc.

Material: Polycarbonate: Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: For Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus? Ultra Thin Super Lightweight: Only 0.9Mm Thickness And 18G Weight, Keep The Original Beauty, Say Goodbye To Bulky Look. Premium Material Full Protection: Made Of Premium Pc, Perfectly Protect Your Phone From Drop, Shock, Scratch, Fingerprint And Marks, Much Better Protection And More Durable Than Other Phone Cases. Great Grip Pocket Friendly: Matte Finished And Ultra Slim Super Lightweight, This Hard Case Offers You Comfortable Grip And Pocket Friendly. What You Get: 1Pc Slim Protective Hard Plastic Phone Case Durable For Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, Lifetime Support And Friendly Customer Service Within 24 Hours. We Are A Honest Seller, We Never Control Traffic And Comment, We Guarantee All The Information On This Page Is True, What You See Is What You Get.