From general

Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 With Tempered Glass Screen Protector Clear Cover And Magnetic Stand Ring Holder Slim Hard Cell Accessories.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Plastic: Color: Black For Note 10 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 10? Gift?: We Will Send The Phone Case With 1 Piece Tempered Glass Screen Protector As Free Gift. Kickstand?: 360° Rotating Ring Holder Is Perfectly Situated At An Angle That Allows For The Optimum Viewing Position To Meet Your Eye. Magnetic Car Mount?Built-In Metal Disk Can Be Attached To A Magnetic Car Mount (Just Phone Case, Not Including Car Mount).Materal?: Soft Tpu And Hard Clear Plastic And Metal Ring Perfect Combination, It Protects Your Phone Back And Frame From Scratches, Dusts, Collisions And Abrasion.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com