Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy J7 Star J 7 Crown 7J Refine 2018 J7v V 2Nd Gen With Tempered Glass Screen Protector Cover And Cell Accessories.

Material: Leather: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: J7 V 2Nd Gen, Samsung Galaxy J7 2018, J7 Star, J7 Refine, J7 Aura? Compatible With?: Design For Galaxy J7 Refine/J7 Star/J7 2018/J7 V 2Nd Gen/J7 Aura/J7 Crown/J7 Top/J7 Aero/J7 Eon, Not Compatible With Other Devices. Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Protection For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports. Kickstand?: 360° Rotating Ring Holder Is Perfectly Situated At An Angle That Allows For The Optimum Viewing Position To Meet Your Eye.(Dont Support Wireless Charging)?Magnetic Car Mount?:Built-In Metal Disk Can Be Attached To A Magnetic Car Mount (Not Including Car Mount).Materal?:Leather Textured Shock-Absorbent Body With Rigid Bumper Frame Provides Full Protection For Long Time Use. Wide Precise Cutouts Ensure Easy Access To Charging Cable And Headphones. After-Sales Service?: If You Are Not Satisfied With The Products