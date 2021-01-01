Phone Case Compatible for Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 Inch, Crystal Clear Ultra Slim Cases Soft TPU Cover Full Protective Bumper

PERFECT FIT CASE - Compatible with Apple iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus 5.5 inch. Precise cutouts for speakers, camera, power port, audio port and buttons MINIMALIST CASE - Not bulky, not flimsy. Slim fit and simple design. Bright color and glossy finish coating looks cool and stylish SHOCK ABSORPTION CASE - Made of flexible and soft TPU material, anti-scratch and absorb the pressure ensure provide great daily protection. Easy to clean, install and remove NON-SLIP DESIGN - The squared off edges design offer the excellent grip. Raised lips offer protection for screen and camera GREAT PRICE - Great looking case at a great price, you won't be disappointed by this. Package included: 1 x Case only. Note: Smart phone and other accessories are not included