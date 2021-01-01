Phone Card Holder Secure Phone Wallet Ultra Slim Card Holder for Back of Phone 3M Adhesive ID Card for iPhone Galaxy and Most Smartphones Italian Rose

NO BULKGetting tired of that bulky wallet or purse? Simply slide your ID and a credit card in the Card Pocket - you are ready to go! STORAGETwo cards can be stored comfortably and safely inside the pouch. Removing the cards is simple thanks to a small cutout at the bottom of the pouch. MATERIALThe Card Pocket is made from durable silicone which adds grip, but does not take away from the ergonomic feel of a case. The silicone will hold its shape and keep the cards from falling out. INSTALLATIONSimply remove the adhesive cover and stick the pouch on any phone case. Almost every phone is compatible with the Card Pocket. COMPATIBILITYSupports all smartphones and tablets with enough size to fit a credit card - virtually every smartphone and tablet.