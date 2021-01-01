Phone Card Holder Double Slots Stretchy Fabric Adhesive Lycra Spandex Card Sleeves Stick On PhoneCase Wallet with Pocket Black Grey

Hand crafted design: Hand crafted design phone wallets are made of high qualitly materials by our factory more durable and stylish. Fits All Smartphones: Phone Pocket compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more smartphones. And it can support to charge with a wireless chrager. Large Capacity & Slim: Replace your bulky wallet or purse with a slim phone pocket comfortably holds up to 4 cards (credit cards, ID, drivers license and some cash). Strong Adhesion & No Residue: If you didnt stick it perfectly at the first time, peel off, adjust, and re-stick. No sticky residue will be left after removing it. What You Get: 5* phone pocket (black, black, black, grey, pink).We will provide 24*7 friendly customer support. Any questions will be resolved within 24 hours, please feel free to contact us.