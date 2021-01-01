From create smart llc

Phone Card Holder Double Slots Stretchy Fabric Adhesive Lycra Spandex Card Sleeves Stick On PhoneCase Wallet with Pocket Black Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hand crafted design: Hand crafted design phone wallets are made of high qualitly materials by our factory more durable and stylish. Fits All Smartphones: Phone Pocket compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more smartphones. And it can support to charge with a wireless chrager. Large Capacity & Slim: Replace your bulky wallet or purse with a slim phone pocket comfortably holds up to 4 cards (credit cards, ID, drivers license and some cash). Strong Adhesion & No Residue: If you didnt stick it perfectly at the first time, peel off, adjust, and re-stick. No sticky residue will be left after removing it. What You Get: 5* phone pocket (black, black, black, grey, pink).We will provide 24*7 friendly customer support. Any questions will be resolved within 24 hours, please feel free to contact us.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com