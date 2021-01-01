Phone Card Holder 2 Pcs Self Adhesive Credit Card Holder Phone Wallet Stick on Pocket Pouch Compatible with iPhone and Most Smartphones BPink

NO FALL OFFStrong adhesive sticker. The card holder is made of permium Leather, polyester cotton and anti-slip material. This strong and durable material will keep its shape and cards will not fall off. NO RESIDUENo residue on your phone case or phone when removed. ALL PHONES & TABLETSThe wristlet phone wallet Compatible with iPhone, Galaxy, iPad, all most iPad and smartphones. It also sticks to all phone cases. *Note - i11/X/8/8+ has an anti-fingerprint coating on the back of these devices that doesn't allow adhesive so we recommend a case with these phone models. COMFORTABLEY 3 CARDSFit up to 3 cards, and the phone wallet have magetic snap completely covers your credit cards and cash more safety. EASY TO USEPeel off the cover of the sticker and stick to your phone back, softly pressing, and finish by wristlet on your hand.