Phone Car Mount Car Phone Holder Stand Dashboard Car Phone Mount Mobile Phone Holder for Car 360 Rotation Universal Metal Phone Holder Compatible.

360 Rotation: This car phone mount with its unique design allows you to rotate your phone and device at your will to achieve the best angle of view. Powerful Car Mount: This phone mount uses Four N50 neodymium magnets which has the strongest magnetism. It can always keep the phone in place even on the bumpy roads. Universal compatibility For 4-8 Inches Smartphones: This car phone holder is compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, HTC, LG & more smartphones, and GPS. Safe Driving: Enjoy your both hand safe smooth driving! For this phone holder will always help you to keep your phone in place with the best viewing angle. And it has a small body which will never cover your driving sight. Multi-scene Use Phone Holder And Suitable For Any Flat Surface. This phone mount can apply to car dashboard, desk surface or other flat surfaces. When you install it, press firmly about 1-3 minutes and better to wait at least 24 hours after installation before application.