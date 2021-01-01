Phone Battery PackDual USB Output Portable Cell Phone Charger External Cell Phone Battery Pack Power Bank with LED Light for Smart Phone iPhone.

A bit heavy and Safe Portable Phone Charger: Weight 1.08Ib with size 3.2 x 0.9 x 6.3 inches. Sufficient capacity will be a bit heavy. Reliable A+ Lithium-Ion Battery, provides protection like over-current, over-charging, over-power, over-voltage, over-discharge & short-circuit protection to ensure the safety of your device. Dual Charging Battery Pack: This portable power bank can charge 2 smart phones, tablets or other devices at once with a total current output of 3.1A.(5V / 2.1A and 5V / 1A) Emergency LED Flashlight: Built-in flashlight to light your life, perfect for a dark night in times of emergency, use plastic instead of aluminum shell which more comfortable and its suitable to hold in your hand Reliable Li-polymer Cell: Thanks to the Li-polymer battery pack, the charger is much safer than any Li-ion charger. Also, it's lighter and slimer that you can easily carry it around, even on airplanes. What You Get:1 x Portabl