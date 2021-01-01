Phoenix White Euro Pillow Sham

This is a classic bedding collection. Each piece is cut and sewn upon order, thus ensuring the finest finishing. Easy-care, linen look will add all the luxe of linen without all the maintenance. The high-impact color is the perfect jumping-off point for a trendy, bold, mix-and-match story. The sham features a half-inch flange trim and has a hidden zipper closure within the bottom seam, making it truly reversible and allowing for easy pillow insertion and removal. Size: Queen, Color: Navy