Addison Rugs Phoenix 9 x 13 Wool Fog Indoor Solid Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Cotton in Gray | APX31FO9X13

$851.03
In stock
Phoenix collection offers simple elegance with beautifully dyed variegated felted wool cords woven between rows of soft viscose. These area rugs are extremely durable yet surprisingly soft and cozy. Family and pet friendly easy care rugs. Vacuum rugs regularly. Set the vacuum height gauge to its highest setting. Blot spills immediately. Professional rug dry cleaning only. Addison Rugs Phoenix 9 x 13 Wool Fog Indoor Solid Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Cotton in Gray | APX31FO9X13

