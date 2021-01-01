Noble House Phoenix 30 in. White Rectangle Aluminum Outdoor Dining Table

Seat your guests around a table that has plenty of space for them to enjoy a hearty meal and delightful conversations. Crafted from durable cast aluminum and finished with a graceful lattice pattern accented with floral carvings, our dining table offers both charming style and outstanding strength, making this a perfect addition to any outdoor space. This piece is complemented by elegantly curved legs and a convenient umbrella hole in the tabletop, allowing you to utilize this table in any weather.