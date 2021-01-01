Phineas 2 Light Brass And Clear Crystals Wall Sconce

A glamourous and ritzy wall sconce that will sparkle with cool easeHardware finish in brass Curtains of clear crystals2 lights that illuminate downwards ; dimmableFixture material: iron and crystaleasily mounted on wallLight bulb type: LED E12 (not included).The Phineas Collection of lights always exude elegance and sparkling beauty--and why wouldn't it, with its beautiful curtains of clear crystal strands that shimmer with each passing second as light passes through? Available in a stunning brass or chrome finish, not only will your home be illuminated, your guests will be charmed and in awe of the dancing crystal lights, and you will be pleased with how this wall lamp can elevate any room into a luxurious and glamourous world (light bulbs not included).