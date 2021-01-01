Phillipsdale Desk

It's a multi-functional workstation desk. It can be a computer desk, writing desk, gaming desk, printer desk, etc.Features:3 In 1 Multifunctional Desk: This desk is a combination of the computer desk, monitor stand, and printer shelf to construct a comfort at a home workstation. It is suitable for office, study, or gaming in any room.Monitor Riser Design: Ergonomic dual monitor stand for computer screens. It can help to reduce eye, neck, and back strain, also save space by placing keyboard and accessories underneath when not in use.Abundant Storage Space: 3-tier open storage shelves and monitor riser provide large space for office or daily supplies. This writing desk is equipped with 3 layered shelves on the right sides, keep your home decors at hand.Sturdy and Stable Writing Desk: High-quality steel and solid structure ensure sturdiness. Adjustable leg pads keep the desk stable. Selected wood desktop with laminate is waterproof and anti-scratch.?Large Size & Easy Assemble?55"(L) x 23.6"(W) x 35.4"(H) (overall ), length of the desktop is about 40". All parts, tools and instructions needed are included.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color: Oak): OakTop Color (Color: Rustic Brown): Rustic BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: MatteBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: WormholesMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 60Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: H-ShapeWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: