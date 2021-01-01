Phillips LED SceneSwitch A19 Light Bulb: 800-320-80-Lumen, 2700/2500/2200-Kelvin, 9-Watt (60-Watt Equivalent), E26 Base, Frosted, Daylight/Soft White/Warm Glow, 4-Pack (California Residents Only)

Change the light temperature from warm to cool with a flick of the switch--Philips SceneSwitch 3-Setting LEDs switch from cool 800-lumen daylight to 320-lumen soft white light to an 80-lumen warm glow from any standard switch. These plug and play bulbs work with your existing light switch on a lamp or on the wall. With auto-memory, SceneSwitch bulbs retain your favorite light setting when the switch is turned off for more than 6 seconds. Best-in-class Philips LEDs provide energy-efficient flicker-free, natural lighting at 1/4 of the energy of incandescents, 1/2 the energy of halogens and with 10X and 4X the lifespan respectively. Philips LEDs are mercury-free so they don't contribute to harmful hazardous waste. SceneSwitch A19 light bulbs are perfect for use in lamps and fixtures that don't have dimmer switches where you still want flexible lighting. The E26 medium base fits standard fixtures. SceneSwitch bulbs are not compatible with dimmers or Philips HUE products. Philips SceneSwitch LEDs come with a 5-year warranty and an expected lifespan of 15,000 hours saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb replacement. COMFORTABLE LIGHT: Our products meet strict test criteria including flicker, strobe, glare and color rendition to ensure they meet EyeComfort requirements. Switch to Philips LED, light that’s designed for the comfort of your eyes., Weight: 0.5588 Pounds, Manufacturer: Philips LED