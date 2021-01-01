From philips led
Philips 414193 54W T5 Cool White 4100K High Output Linear Fluorescent Light Bulb (15 Pack), 46"
This Philips 54-watt Cool White Linear Fluorescent light bulb brightens laundry rooms, bathrooms, garages, basements, or workspaces. Versatile for multiple applications, this 4100-Kelvin Fluorescent bulb is suitable for indoor, commercial, and residential use. Features a Miniature Bipin base. Low-mercury design creates a smaller environmental footprint. Philips reuses as much glass and packaging material as possible, reducing environmental impact. Lamp life of 25,000 hours. This product ships as a 15-pack and comes with a 3-year warranty., Manufacturer: Philips Lighting