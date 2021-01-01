From philips kitchen appliances
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo, Black, EP3241/54
Advertisement
Enjoy 5 coffees Intuitive touch display 12-step grinder adjustment 20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal Up to 5,000 cups without descaling thanks to AquaClean Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group Makes Espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato and americano Includes: Measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, LatteGo storage lid, grease tube, Weight: 21.061 Pounds, Manufacturer: Philips Kitchen Appliances