Park Harbor PHFL4072 Leavells 13" Wide 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Park Harbor PHFL4072 Leavells 13" Wide 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Oil rubbed bronze finish features black undertones1 Year LimitedDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires: (2) 75W Incandescent BulbsHeight: 5.38"Width: 13.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 150Voltage: 110vAbout Park Harbor The Park Harbor name comes from the idea that ships at sea are welcomed by lights from the harbor. For those on shore, the harbor promises all the possibilities in the world. Park Harbor embodies both that warm welcome and a spirit for discovery. Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze