From park harbor
Park Harbor PHFL4022 Stonecrop 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Advertisement
Park Harbor PHFL4022 Stonecrop 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadeRequires (2) 37.5 watt medium (E26) bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/8"Width: 13"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsShade Height: 2-3/8"Shade Width: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 37.5 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Brushed Nickel