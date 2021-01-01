Park Harbor PHEL6500LED Bolero 13" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From park harbor
Park Harbor PHEL6500LED Bolero 13" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade FeaturesDurable aluminum constructionIncludes black aluminum shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmedIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 5"Extension: 2-1/2"Backplate Height: 13"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Black