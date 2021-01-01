From park harbor
Park Harbor PHEL6203 Ebell 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Park Harbor PHEL6203 Ebell 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionIncludes a seedy glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsCovered by Park Harbor's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 8.24 lbsBackplate Height: 10-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze