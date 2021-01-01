Park Harbor PHEL4804 Stonehouse 3 Light 10-1/2" Wide Outdoor Pendant Smooth Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants

From park harbor
Park Harbor PHEL4804 Stonehouse 3 Light 10-1/2" Wide Outdoor Pendant FeaturesDurable aluminum constructionClear glass rectangle shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25-3/8"Width: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 14.6 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Smooth Bronze