Park Harbor PHEL4001LED Grays Creek Single Light 16" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Iron Ash Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Park Harbor PHEL4001LED Grays Creek Single Light 16" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable aluminum constructionOpal etched cylinder glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingThis product is designed for use outdoorsETL rated for wet locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 6 lbsWire Length: 6"Backplate Height: 14-5/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 678Wattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 110 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 82CRI Iron Ash