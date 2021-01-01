Park Harbor PHEL1301 Ivy Cottage 11" Tall Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Park Harbor PHEL1301 Ivy Cottage 11" Tall Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Create a warm, inviting welcome with the Ivy Cottage outdoor lighting collection. The aluminum frame fixtures feature a classic lantern shape, seeded glass, and an oil-rubbed bronze finish. The cottage-inspired collection includes wall-mounted and post models.Lantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass1 Year LimitedRequires: (1) 100W Incandescent BulbHeight: 11"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 9.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 6.63"Backplate Width: 4.38"Full Backplate: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 110vEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationAbout Park Harbor The Park Harbor name comes from the idea that ships at sea are welcomed by lights from the harbor. For those on shore, the harbor promises all the possibilities in the world. Park Harbor embodies both that warm welcome and a spirit for discovery. Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze