PHAT SATELLITE INTL - Aerial Messenger RG11 Coaxial Cable 75 Ohm UHF VHF HDTV CATV Antenna Cable TV RG-11 Coax Assembled in USA (40 feet, Black)

CABLE SPECIFICATION \u2013 40 feet, Black Anti\u2013UV PVC Jacket. RG11 Coaxial Cable with Aerial Messenger Wire. Tri-Shield 77%, Two Layer 100% Foil Shield. 75 Ohm Swept Tested. Cable TV Approved Cable. UL ETL Rated. CONNECTORS \u2013 Weather Seal O-Rings Compression Connectors. PCT International Brand. Constructed with Anti-Corrosion Brass. Compatible to All F-Type Connector Device that Utilize RG59 RG6 RG7 RG11. OUTDOOR & AERIAL APPLICATION \u2013 Coaxial Cable with Aerial Messenger wire is ideal for aerial installations where the cable will be secured to posts, above ground or building to building installations. The steel aerial messenger wire helps eliminated drooping, sagging, and floppy wires when the cable is pulled tight. USAGE \u2013 HD Over the Air (OTA) Antenna. Ham Radio, Short wave antenna. Cable Modem Internet. HD Digital Cable TV. Cellular Boost Antenna. Speed sensor, & other F-connector Coaxial Required Devices. May not be suitable for ALL satellite services,