PHAT SATELLITE INTL 80ft Direct Burial Underground RG6 COAXIAL Cable 18AWG Gel Coated Braid Weather Boot Fittings UL ETL Internet Modem Digital HD.

CABLE SPECIFICATION - 80 feet; Bright orange jacket; Solid conductor 18awg RG6 underground coaxial cable; Tri-shield 77% & Two Layer 100% foil shield, 75 Ohm Swept Tested, gel coated braids protects core from condensation and moisture; UL ETL Rated; PE Jacket CONNECTORS: Weather Boot Compression Fittings; Male to Male; Constructed with Anti-Corrosion Metal DIRECT BURIAL UNDERGROUND APPLICATION \u2013 Direct Burial Gel Coated Braided coaxial cable is used for applications that require the cable to be outdoors or buried directly into the ground; These cables are made with polyethylene (PE) jacket, UV Resistant and gel infused braids protect the cable and core from extreme weather conditions, moisture, and soil acidity. ASSEMBLY - Our coaxial cables are customized cut when ordered and may tailor to any project requiring a specific length; These coaxial cables are assembled in USA Contact us for more details about custom sizes and availability for different cable types.