PHAT SATELLITE INTL - 170ft RG-11 Coax Cable Tri-Shield 14AWG 75 Ohm 3GHz Satellite HDTV Cellular Booster Antenna Cable, F-Type Compression.

CABLE SPECIFICATION - 170 feet; Black PVC Fire Retardant Jacket; Made in USA; RG11 Coaxial Cable. 14 AWG Solid Core. Tri-Shield; 77% Braided; Two Layer 100% Foil Shield; 75 Ohm Swept Tested; Indoor Outdoor Application; UL ETL CM. CONNECTORS - Nickel-Plated Brass Constructed Anti-Corrosion F-Type Connectors APPLICATION - HD Over the Air (OTA) Antenna; Satellite TV; Ham radio; short wave Antenna; Cable Modem Internet; HD Digital Cable TV; Cellular Boost Antenna; Speed sensor; & other F-connector coaxial required devices RG11 COAXIAL CABLE - RG11 is highly recommended for coaxial cables that exceeds over 150ft; This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems; These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss ASSEMBLY - Our coaxial cables are not pre-made, they are customized cut and assembled when ordered. Our cables tailor to any project that