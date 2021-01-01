PHAT SATELLITE INTL 170ft Heavy Duty Quad-Shield Indoor Outdoor RG-11 COAXIAL HD Cable TV Antenna UL ETL Rated 14AWG 75 Ohm Weather Boot Aqua.

Cable Specification: Solid Core, CCS 14AWG RG11 Cable - 60% / 40% Braided, TWO 100% Foil Shield - 75 Ohm Swept Tested - Indoor / Outdoor Application - UL ETL Rated, Anti-UV PVC Jacket - Professional Grade, Heavy Duty Connectors: Weather Boot Compression Connectors - Belden PPC Brand - Constructed with Nickel and Anti-Corrosion Materials - Compatible to all F-Type Connector Device That Utilized RG59 RG6 RG7 RG51 Usage: Lower Signal Loss Over RG6 - HD Over the Air Antenna - May Not Be Suitable for All Satellite Service, Please Consult with Our Helpdesk or the Service Provider Device Manufacture - Ham Radio, Short Wave Antenna Usage - Cable Modem Internet - HD Digital Cable TV - Cellular Boost Antenna - Speed Sensor, & Other F-Connector Coaxial Required Devices Assembly: Customized Cut to Order - Made from Foreign & Domestic Parts - Assembled in USA by PHATSATELLITE INTL at 8 facilities across the USA Please See All Available Professional Grade Coaxial Cables with Various Specificati