PHAT SATELLITE INTL 125ft Black Direct Burial RG-6 Underground Coax Enhanced Tri-Shield 18AWG 75 Ohm TV Antenna Cable Anti-Corrosion Compression.

Designed for enhanced shielding, targeting todays LTE interference problems CABLE SPECIFICATION \u2013 Direct Burial Underground RG6 Coaxial Cable, Black PVC Jacket, 125 feet, 18AWG Solid Core, 75 Ohm Swept Tested, Enhanced Tri-Shield 77%, Gel Coated Braids for protection from moisture and soil acidity, UL ETL Rated. CONNECTORS \u2013 F-Type Compression Connectors. Belden PPC Brand SignalTight Series. Constructed with Nickel-Plated Brass and Anti-Corrosive Materials. BURIAL & OUTDOOR APPLICATION \u2013 Direct Burial Gel Coated Braided coaxial cable is used for applications that require the cable to be outdoors or buried directly into the ground. These cables are made with polyethylene (PE) jacket, UV Resistant and gel infused braids protect the cable and core from extreme weather conditions, moisture, and soil acidity. ASSEMBLY \u2013 Our coaxial cables are not pre-made, they are customized cut and assembled when ordered. Our cables tailor to any project that requires a sp