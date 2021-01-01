From evesky
PHAT SATELLITE 65ft White RG6 Coax Cable AT & T DIRECTV Fitting CL2 In-Wall Rated Quad-Shield 3GHz Outdoor Anti-UV Jacket 18AWG 75 Ohm Coaxial Cable.
Advertisement
RG6 COAXIAL CABLE?\u2013 High Performance RG6 Cable are used for connecting satellite receivers, cable boxes, cable modem internet, ham radio, antennas, cable television (CATV), speed sensor, or other devices requiring F-type coaxial port. CABLE SPECIFICATIONS?\u2013 Solid 18 AWG Center Conductor. Quad-Shielded protection 60% / 40% Braided, Two Layer 100% Foil Shields. Fully Sweep tested to 3GHz. 75 Ohm. CONNECTORS \u2013 The Professional's Choice for Coaxial Connectors - BELDEN PPC SNSD6. These connectors are specifically designed for AT & T DIRECTV subscribers. True 360° compression design that ensures superior electrical performance as well as superior shielding performance. IN-WALL & OUTDOOR APPLICATION?\u2013 These cables CL2 are rated for in-wall installation. Flame retardant lead-free PVC jacket. UV Inhibitor additive protects cable from sun damage. ASSEMBLED IN USA \u2013 These RG6 Coaxial Cables are custom made when ordered and assembled by professionals at PHAT SAT