Phaser 6510DNI Color Printer Dash Replenishment Ready

Dimensions: 16.5' W x 19.6' D x 13.7' H Weight: 52.5 lb Maximum print resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi Output capacity: 150 sheets Duty cycle: Up to 50,000 images/month Upwardly Mobile, With support for Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Print Service Plug in for Android and Mopria, users can print emails, photos and important documents from a wide range of mobile devices, instantly, and without complicated setup Stay Secure, Keep sensitive documents away from unintended recipients with the latest security features, including IPsec, SNMPv3, IP Filtering and Secure Print Time-Saving Taskmaster, Time is money, and these devices are purpose-built to save both by simplifying and automating profit-killing, time-consuming tasks. Save 10% on all ink reorders with Dash Replenishment, Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low, No subscription fees, Cancel