Xerox Phaser 6500/ WorkCentre 6505 Yellow Standard Capacity Toner Cartridge (1,000 Pages) - 106R01593

SPECIFICATION: Genuine Xerox Part: 106R01593; Page Yield: 1,000 RELIABLE: Compatible toners may risk breakdown, poor colors and reduced page yields. Print with Genuine Xerox Toners for spot-on results, vibrant colors and sharp edges OPTIMAL: Original Xerox cartridges made by Xerox for Phaser 6500/ WorkCentre 6505 printers and work straight out of the box. Your printer reads the chip, you press 'Start' and it starts working HIGH PERFORMANCE: Xerox Genuine cartridges are made for Xerox printers to work at their best. Independent testing proved Genuine Xerox Supplies to be more reliable and deliver up to 27% higher page yields than non-genuine alternatives STATE OF THE ART: Made in factories conforming to some of the most stringent international health, safety and sustainability standards