From oe creations
Phaser 6022NI Wireless Color Printer
Advertisement
Prints up to 18 ppm color / 18 ppm black-and-white and up to 8.5 x 14 Inches paper Operating: 340 W, Standby: 45 W, Power save: 10 W. Built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity Up to 30,000 images/month, Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi enhanced image quality Processor speed: - 525 MHz. Print memory: - 256 MB standard Paper capacity: - 150 sheets. Paper size: - 3 x 5 Inches to 8.5 x 14 Inches Includes: - Toner cartridge:(capacity: 500 pages), Power cable, USB cable, Software and documentation