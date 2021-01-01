Phantom 104 Mechanical Keyboard RGB LED Outemu Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. RGB BACKLIGHTING - Enhance your gaming experience with 18 pre-set configurations on the mechanical keyboard, or create a unique one to match your setup OUTEMU SWITCHES - The gaming mechanical keyboard comes with Outemu mechanical switches for precise gaming and comfortable typing. Spare switches + keycap & switch remover tools are provided for easy replacement FIBERGLASS PCB - Built with SMD LEDs and FR-4 fiberglass printed circuit board, this mechanical keyboard is able to withstand extended periods of intensive and hardcore gaming sessions DOUBLE-SHOT KEYCAPS Featuring an all-new font, the keycaps on this mechanical keyboard are double-shot ABS (dual-injection molding process) which guarantee high resistance against surface wear; markings that cannot be worn off as they are physically part of the keycaps SPEED ADVANTAGE - With full N-key rollover and 1000Hz pooling rate, ke