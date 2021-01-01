From phanteks company
Phanteks Glacier R160C PH-R160C 02 Combo Reservoir for DDC Pump, Transparent Acrylic Backplate, Integrated Digital-RGB Lighting
160mm Combo Reservoir for DDC pump Transparent Acrylic Backplate allows for a more spacious look and integrated Digital-RGB lighting for an immersive effect Vertical or horizontal mounting options and unique inner tube design to minimize air bubbles Viton Rubber O-ring for maximize sealing and durability Easy installation with a universal 120/140mm fan mounting bracket