Phalaenopsis Orchid Floral Arrangement in Vase

If you love plants but don’t exactly have a green thumb, don’t worry. Faux florals are always a great option, and save you the hassle of any unnecessary upkeep. Take this one for example: Made in the USA, this piece showcases a silk and polyester orchid arrangement in hues of yellow that lends this piece an elevated touch to your entryway, living room, or kitchen. Plus, anchored by river rocks and foliage, it’s set in a base with artificial water for an authentic feel.