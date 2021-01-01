Nearly Natural Phalaenopsis Orchid Artificial Arrangement in Blue and Gold Designer Vase:Overall Product Dimensions: 13 In. H x 14 In. W x 8 In. DReaches 13" tallNatural detailingBright, year round coloringContained in a blue and gold designer vaseRecommended for indoor useSilk arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance.Measurements are from the bottom of the vase to the furthest extended flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension.Vase Dimensions: H: 9 In. W: 6 In. D: 6 In.