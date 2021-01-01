From cartisan design
CARTISAN DESIGN Phaethon 72-in Charcoal Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Gloss White Solid Surface Top in Black | VAROTCH72FD
Natural artistic characterizes the 72-inch charcoal oak finishing Phaethon bathroom vanity. Featuring original wood pattern and pure white finishing countertop with sink, this freestanding piece boasts multiple handleless drawers with lots of storage spaces in style. The whole vanity sends out simplicity but solid feeling of integrated natural wood-piece. It is also easy to mix in any other bathroom furnitures. The product is certified compliant for CARB-ATCM Phase 2 formaldehyde emission standards. [California Air Resources Board (CARB)-Airborne Toxic Control Measures (ATCM) Phase 2]. CARTISAN DESIGN Phaethon 72-in Charcoal Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Gloss White Solid Surface Top in Black | VAROTCH72FD