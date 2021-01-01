From thermador
Thermador PH36HW Pro Harmony® 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall Mount Range Hoods
Advertisement
Thermador PH36HW Pro Harmony 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Features:Choose from a variety of blowers to suit your kitchens needsWashable baffle filters make cleaning up easy and saves you the hassle of buying replacement filters2 LED lights provide task lighting for your cooktopRemote control allows you to easily switch between 4 different speedsManufacturer warranty includes 2 year limited coverageSpecifications:Available Without Blower: YesDuct Size: 10" RoundDuct Discharge: Horizontal, VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 35-15/16"Depth: 24"Height: 18"Height Above Cooktop: 30"Voltage: 120VWattage: 1356WWatts Per Bulb: 2.4W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel