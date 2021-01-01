Phanteks (PH-EC500ATG DWT01) Eclipse P500A high Airflow Full-Metal mesh Design, ATX Mid-Tower, Digital-RGB Lighting, 140mm D-RGB case Fans.

Ultra-fine Performance Mesh front panel for the best optimal cooling performance; Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build Spacious open interior: supports dual system (with PH-ITXKT R01) vertical GPU mounting support (with PH-VGPUKT 02) up to 420mm front/280mm top radiator Easy accessibility to I/O featuring USB-C GEN2 2x USB 3.0 Microphone/Headphone Power button D-RGB Mode button D-RGB Color button Extensive Storage options: Support massive Storage capacity (10x HDD and 3x SSDs) Integrated Digital-RGB controller that can sync with compatible motherboards and Phanteks DRGB products to create stunning lighting effects and comes with 3x DRGB Phanteks fans.