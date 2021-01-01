GE PGP7030 30 Inch Wide Built-In Gas Cooktop with 18000 BTU Power Boil Burner and Precise Simmer Burner Black Cooking Appliances Cooktops Gas

GE PGP7030 30 Inch Wide Built-In Gas Cooktop with 18,000 BTU Power Boil Burner and Precise Simmer Burner Features:Enjoy instant on/off heat and precision temperature control with this gas cooktop5 sealed burners contain spills and make cleaning quick and easyDial in the perfect cooking temperature with the intuitive turn knob controlsThe MAX burner system delivers the same BTU power, whether you use propane or natural gas, for maximum flexibilityIncludes a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty for parts and laborProduct Technologies:18,000 BTU Power Boil Burner: Turn up the heat for fast water boiling and high-power cooking techniques with the 18,000 BTU Power Boil Burner. Specifications:Back Left Burner BTU: 9500Back Right Burner BTU: 5000Middle Burner BTU: 18000Front Left Burner BTU: 9500Front Right Burner BTU: 12000Number of Burners: 5Fuel Type: GasHot Surface Indicator Lights: NoDepth: 21"Height: 5-1/2"Width: 30"Amperage: 5Voltage: 120 Gas Cooktops Black