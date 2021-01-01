Bella CORE PGDSKT 72" x 48" x 96" Poly Surface Tub and Shower Surround with Accessories Trim and Design Strip Arctic Mist Showers Shower Walls Wall

Bella CORE PGDSKT 72" x 48" x 96" Poly Surface Tub and Shower Surround with Accessories, Trim, and Design Strip Bella CORE’s poly surfacing system gives you the look and durability of natural stone. The poly surfacing system is the alternative to the traditional acrylic and fiberglass options. Our proprietary technology outlasts and supersedes the traditional surrounds by being more durable, does not bubble or peel, does not stain, and does not yellow over time. There is no extended maintenance or cleaning, and installation is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Bella Core PGDSKT Features: Grout-free, mold resistant, low maintenance and easy install Panels interconnect utilizing tongue and groove technology Direct to wall installation Bella CORE PGDSKT Specifications: Height: 96" (measured from top to bottom of panel) Depth: 48" (measured from front to back of panel) Width: 72" (measured from left to right of panel) Installation Type: 3-Wall Alcove Wall Kit Arctic Mist