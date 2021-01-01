From pasargad
PGD054X8 VENICE Beige/ Blue Traditional Area Rug
Advertisement
The Venice collection is power-loomed of soft, textural polypropylene. The yarn is multi-colored for a beautifully saturated color palette featuring deep shades of blue, warm tones of wheat and cinnabar as well as beautiful neutral grays. The dense 500,000 point construction and versatile color palette lend themselves to a wide range of styles such as detailed traditional designs as well as global looks and modern abstracts pieces. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'10" x 5'5"