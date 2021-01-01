PGA98HXLR Cardioid Condenser Gooseneck Instrument Microphone with 15 XLRXLR Cable

Tailored microphone cartridge design for clear reproduction of wind instrument sound sources Flexible gooseneck design makes accurate positioning quick and easy Integrated horn clamp for quick and easy mounting In-line preamplifier provides phantom power and a direct XLR connection Cardioid polar pattern picks up audio from the source while rejecting unwanted noise Updated industrial design with black metallic finish and grille for unobtrusive visual presence Two available options: (1) with 15-foot XLR-XLR cable (PGA98H-XLR; inline preamp and cable), or (2) with TA4F connector for use with wireless bodypack systems (PGA98H-TQG, no preamplifier provided) Zipper pouch included for additional protection during storage or transport Legendary quality design and construction for exceptional performance in rigorous environments