PGA58QTR Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone
Tailored microphone cartridge design for natural clarity in the frequency range of vocal performance Cardioid polar pattern picks up audio from the source while rejecting unwanted noise Updated industrial design with black metallic finish and grille for unobtrusive visual presence Three available options: (1) with 15-foot XLR-XLR cable, (2) with 15-foot XLR-QTR cable, and (3) without cable On/Off switch for discrete control of microphone operation Stand adapter for mounting to a microphone stand Zipper pouch included for additional protection during storage or transport Legendary quality design and construction for exceptional performance in rigorous environments