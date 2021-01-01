From rainbow
PGA31 Headset Condenser Microphone with TA4FTQG Connector for use with Wireless Systems
Wireframe headset fits securely for active speakers and vocal performers Permanently charged electret condenser cartridge delivers detailed, crisp vocals Unidirectional cardioid polar pattern rejects unwanted noise for improved sound quality and higher gain-before-feedback Flexible gooseneck design and discrete adjustment capabilities optimize microphone positioning for further source isolation TA4F (TQG) connector seamlessly integrates with wireless body packs