From habey
PGA181XLR SideAddress Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Tailored microphone cartridge design for smooth and versatile reproduction of sound sources Cardioid polar pattern picks up audio from the source while rejecting unwanted noise Updated industrial design with black metallic finish and grille for unobtrusive visual presence Two Available options: (1) with 15-foot xlr-xlr cable, or (2) without cable Stand adapter for mounting to a microphone stand Zipper pouch included for additional protection during storage or transport Legendary quality design and construction for exceptional performance in rigorous environments