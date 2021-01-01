Dale Tiffany PG60112 Retro Ebony Vase Red / Black Home Decor Containers Vases

Dale Tiffany PG60112 Retro Ebony Vase Retro Ebony VaseFeatures:Ebony VaseSpecifications:Height: 6"Width: 11.75"Founded in 1979, Dale Tiffany started manufacturing Tiffany-styled lamps and shades, emphasizing high quality reproductions of Louis Comfort Tiffany's designs. Using only the highest quality genuine hand-rolled art glass, Dale Tiffany offers an extensive range of designs utilizing the copper foil technique, an authentic glass assembly method originally developed by Louis Comfort Tiffany over 100 years ago. With this handcrafted process, no two pieces are exactly alike, making each design a treasured keepsake. Dale Tiffany has not only captured the timelessness of America's classic designers, but utilizes it's own creative skills to develop unique designs that blend perfectly with today's current home fashion trends and lifestyles. Vases Red / Black