Permasteel PG-A40201-RD 2 Burner Outdoor Patio Gas BBQ Propane Grill, Red

PROPANE GAS GRILL: Offers a total cooking surface of 360 square inches for easy grilling for a party of 4, allowing you to enjoy fun parties, weeknight dinners, cookouts, and other get togethers STAINLESS STEEL BURNERS: Two 304 stainless steel burners with a powerful total of 22,000 BTU are ideal for grilling burgers, steaks, chicken, vegetables, and more EASY PROPANE TANK REPLACEMENT: Front access door makes inserting and replacing propane gas tanks a breeze CONVENIENT STORAGE: Side shelves with barbecue tool hooks can be folded down for convenient storage, while the 4 caster wheels make it easy to wheel out of the way when not in use COMPACT SIZE: Measures 43.2" x 21.5" x 47.8" and is ideal for entertaining in small backyards, patios, and other outdoor spaces