PROFLO PFWSC5260 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet - Includes Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

PROFLO PFWSC5260 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet - Includes Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze
PROFLO PFWSC5260 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet - Includes Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly ProFlo PFWSC5260 Features: Covered under ProFlo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Constructed of metal Widespread installation – 3 hole faucet with 8" handle centers Double metal lever style handle Pop-up drain assembly included ADA compliant California low flow compliant Installation hardware included ProFlo PFWSC5260 Specifications: Height: 5-1/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 3-1/16" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-7/16" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze